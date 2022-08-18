Ben and Erin Napier Are Starring in a Christmas Movie!
HGTV just wrapped filming on a project that combines two of our favorite things: Christmas movies and the Napiers.
Following the success of Food Network's first-ever scripted feature, Candy Coated Christmas with Ree Drummond last November, discovery+ is leaning into the idea with four new movies: two from HGTV and two from Food Network.
HGTV's entrance to the scripted holiday scene includes Home Town's Ben and Erin in A Christmas Open House and Love it or List It's Hilary Farr in Designing Christmas. Meanwhile, Food Network has tapped Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman for two new scripted holiday titles, One Delicious Christmas, and A Gingerbread Christmas respectively.
"The holidays are huge for HGTV and Food Network, which together attracted 90 million seasonal viewers last year," Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a news release. "So we expanded our offerings and produced four scripted holiday features for discovery+, each showcasing some of the biggest personalities on Food Network and HGTV."
It's a stellar lineup, but we'd be lying if we said we weren't most excited to see Erin and Ben in A Christmas Open House.
According to its official description, the film follows Melissa Norwood (Katie Stevens), an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Victor Rasuk), to sell her mom's home in their small Georgia home town. The two take on the project of renovating the house before potential buyers come to see it on Christmas Eve. Against David's wishes, Melissa decides to spend a portion of her budget on custom projects created by a unique local couple, Henry and Sarah Wright (Ben and Erin Napier).
"As Christmas approaches and the tensions grow, so does a romantic relationship between Melissa and David, but the fact that Melissa intends to return to Atlanta and start her own business with the cash she will get from the property sale, while David has no intention of leaving his home town, could be a deal breaker for their new relationship," the description of the Hallmarkesque movie teases.
A Christmas Open House and the three other titles are slated to premiere on Friday, November 11th on the discovery+ streaming platform.
Mark those calendars!