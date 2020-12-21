Erin and Ben Napier Raffling Off 2-Night Stay in Laurel and Free Design Consultation

Fans of HGTV’s Home Town know that Ben and Erin Napier aren’t the only stars of the series. Erin’s rural hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, gets just as much billing as the crafty couple.

And now, the Napiers are giving one lucky person a chance for a one-of-a-kind visit to charming Laurel in exchange for supporting a very important cause.

Erin took to Instagram last week with the announcement that she and Ben were running a sweepstakes in conjunction with Children's of Mississippi—the only children’s hospital in the state.

"We will never forget what it was like to see first-hand the Mississippi kids’ lives changed by the care they received there," she recalled of touring the hospital last year. “It was evident additional space was critically needed. As parents to our precious Helen, we see the need to have the best care possible for all of Mississippi’s children.”

Fortunately, things for Children’s of Mississippi are looking up thanks to the recent opening of the new Kathy and Joe Sanderson tower. The expansion essentially doubles the hospital’s footprint, and Erin and Ben want to help pay for it.

“We want to do our part in supporting such a transformational project, so we are participating in a fundraising effort to give away a chance for one lucky person to experience Laurel, MS, the town we call home,” Erin went on to reveal revealed.

From now until January 17, 2021, fans can purchase tickets to be put in a drawing to win a two-night stay in Laurel, a $250 gift card to Laurel Mercantile, and a 45-minute virtual design consultation with the couple.

Tickets cost $15 a piece, or four for $45. All donations will be applied directly to the Children’s of Mississippi Growing Campaign. The winner will be announced on January 18, 2021.