Pitmaster Rodney Scott and Eric Church Opening New Restaurant in Nashville
Country music superstar Eric Church is teaming up with legendary pitmaster Rodney Scott to bring a taste of the Carolinas to Music City.
The duo has partnered with real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin to bring Chief's, a large-than-life new bar and restaurant, to the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.
"I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream," Church, who hails from Granite Falls, North Carolina, said in a statement. "Chief's is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn't even attempt a project like this if I didn't think it would be the best, so that's what Chief's will be: the best."
Chief's will be in the former "Cotton Eyed Joe" building located at 200 Broadway. The space will feature a six-story bar, seated music venue, and a Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ restaurant.
Scott, a native of the Charleston area, was named Best Chef: Southeast by the James Beard Foundation in 2018. He currently has four restaurant locations: Charleston; Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Homewood, Alabama.
"I am beyond excited to not only bring Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ to Music City, but to also partner with my good friends Eric and Ben on this project," Scott said in a statement. "Anyone who knows me, knows that I love music—so the opportunity to expand the brand in partnership with an award-winning musician makes this project extra special! I can't wait to share our Carolina roots and our whole hog BBQ with the incredible people of Nashville."
The group is reportedly eyeing a 2023 opening.
"I am partnering with my closest friend and, in my opinion, the greatest hotel entrepreneur on earth, Ben Weprin, and the greatest barbecue chef in the world, Rodney Scott," Church continued. "Together we will create an experience unique to Nashville and absolutely unparalleled in the world of music, food, fellowship and entertainment. This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of Chief's will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023."