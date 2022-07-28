E.T. Is Returning To Theaters for Its 40th Anniversary
Not to alarm you, but on December 2, 1982, an alien invaded Earth… And this August, it's coming back.
The alien in question, of course, is the star of Steven Spielberg's classic film, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, which is returning to theaters to mark the film's 40th anniversary.
The film starred Henry Thomas as Elliott, a ten-year old boy who meets a lost alien desperate to phone home and reconnect with his people. Elliott, along with his siblings, played by Robert MacNaughton and an adorably young Drew Barrymore, befriend the little Reese's Pieces loving extraterrestrial and do what they can to help it find its way home before the government can capture the alien. It has everything people want in a film—family, interspecies friendship, comedic relief, and intense BMX bike-filled chase scenes.
It was an instant favorite, becoming the highest-grossing film for all of 1982 and raking in $435 million at the box office. It was also nominated for nine Academy Awards and won four of them.
Now, AMC Theaters is marking the beloved movie's 40th anniversary by bringing it back to theaters on August 12, but for the first time it will be shown in giant IMAX format with digitally remastered sound and picture. The film is sure to thrill viewers of all ages whether they've never seen it before or are watching it for the 15th time.
So mark your calendar, grab a ticket and some Reese's Pieces, and settle in for a rewatch of this classic film.