Two of Dyson's Most Advanced Cordless Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now

So many of us are streaming more movies, video chatting with friends and family, and cooking more than ever, riding out the long days during the coronavirus outbreak at home with our sputtering minds, pets, and if we're really lucky, the people we love. We're also cleaning a heck of a lot more, from constantly disinfecting surfaces and washing linens to tackling bathtub grime and getting around finally to cleaning the oven.

Call us crazy, but one of new favorite hobbies of our coroanvirus quarantine life is vacuuming every room in our house, leaving no carpet or hard-to-reach nook below our dresser unturned. And it's hard to find a better vacuum than those created by industry leader, Dyson, which has been making innovative dust-busting devices since 1991. As we learned from lifestyle website The Kitchn, the household appliances company has some stellar deals on two of its best vacuum models going on right now. Currently, the Dyson V11 animal is on sale for $100 off on Dyson.com here for $499.99. The even more sophisticated variant, the Dyson V11 torque drive, is also on sale for $100 off, ringing up at $599.99, and available for purchase here.

Of course, both of these models are a substantial investments, but the cord-free convenience and deep cleaning power both have, along with the two-year warranty, may make the price tag well worth it. To create these vacuums, rest assured that much research went into their design to ensure you're getting a great level of performance from your machine: "Dyson V11TM cord-free vacuum, [are] the result of more than a decade of cord-free vacuum and Dyson digital motor development. 315 engineers were involved in the project, with over 32,500 parts prototyped," a company press release read of the models, reminding of us of just how much effort went into these vacuums' development. "Three microprocessors on board the Dyson V11TM vacuum bring a new level of intelligence to the clean, monitoring performance up to 8,000 times a second. The microprocessors are located in the Dynamic Load Sensor inside the High Torque cleaner head; inside the Dyson digital motor V11; and inside the battery," the media statement continues, adding that the vacuum's suction will automatically optimize itself based on the type of surface you're cleaning all the while you can check how much runtime remains on the vacuum while you clean.

Image zoom

Personally, we've never seen a vacuum so sleek and we're happy to admit that we're definitely looking forward to cleaning this weekend.

WATCH: This Kid-Size Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Actually Works

Or, you know, whenever that spring cleaning inspiration strikes us, which during these strange days, seems to be about every two hours.