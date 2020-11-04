This Thanksgiving Feast Candle Smells Like Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Sage Stuffing, and Cranberry Sauce

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're anything like us, nothing spells falls like these three things: Baking the first pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, or otherwise sweet-and-pumpkin-infused dessert of the season; seeing the leaves erupt into a multi-chromatic vision; lighting a festive, scented candle.

Whether it's apple-cinnamon candles or Chip and Joanna Gaines' beloved Magnolia fall candles, we love being able to steal a moment of bliss by lighting a candle, plopping down on the couch or at our dining room table and savoring classic fall scents—hold the hayride.

That's why we're head over fall boots for this Thanksgiving Feast candle ($14-18) from DW Home. We first heard of the lovely wick from the editors over at Delish.com, who said it smells "like your favorite side dishes." And boy do they mean it: This multi-scented candle is described on DW Home's website as smelling like a combination of buttery mashed potatoes and salted gravy with notes of sage stuffing and cranberry sauce. One candle—four tantalizing scents of the fall harvest.

The medium single wick ($14) burns for approximately 33 hours and the large double wick ($18) burns for approximately 56 hours. With both options under $20, we also think it's an excellent affordable git for a loved one. We know we'll be adding extras to our cart.

If you're a true autumnal candle enthusiast, and looking for other seasonal standouts, we're also big fans of Bath and Body Works Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow Candle, available on Amazon Prime for $29.74 and Our Own Candle Company Harvest Festival, Pumpkin Spice, and Hot Chocolate Variety Scented Mason Jar Candles, available on Amazon Prime for $37.99 for the three-pack.

