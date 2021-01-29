Dunkin's Valentine's Day Seasonal Menu Includes a Pink Velvet Macchiato, Heart-Shaped Doughnuts, and More

We're all for getting a burst of happiness however we can these days. Sometimes, that rush comes in the form of an unexpected piece of snail mail from an old friend. Sometimes, it's the thrill of finally mastering a new knitting technique. Sometimes, it's witnessing a spread of beautiful, pink-tinged clouds, even if only from our window.

Or, how about a sweet treat? With Valentine's Day around the corner, we know we'll be whipping up plenty of desserts, but when we want someone else to do the legwork, we know where we'll be headed — Dunkin'. Earlier this week the brand announced that its Valentine's Day menu is now available for a limited-time only at participating Dunkin' outposts across the country.

This year, Dunkin's heart-shaped doughnuts have returned, and we can't wait to take a bite out of both the Brownie Batter Donut "filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored butter creme filling, and topped with vanilla flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles," and also the adorably-named Cupid's Choice Donut, brimming with Bavarian Kreme and topped off with strawberry-flavored icing and bright pink sprinkles.

On the drinks front, two favorites are also making a comeback, the Pink Velvet Macchiato, which channels a red velvet cupcake experience and the Mocha Macchiato, for an indulgent espresso and chocolate sipper. Order them hot or iced.

Image zoom Credit: Dunkin'

