Watch The Notebook and Eat Pimento Mac & Cheese During Duke's Mayonnaise’s First "Duke’s Date Night"

Knowing that date nights have been a little challenging amid the coronavirus pandemic, Duke’s Mayonnaise is helping fans spread the love from the safety of their homes.

This Friday, the beloved mayo brand is inviting fans to their first ever “Duke’s Date Night,” a romantic evening that pairs classic Southern cuisine with a classic Southern movie. On the menu for the inaugural event is Duke’s Pimento Mac & Cheese served alongside everyone’s favorite tearjerker, The Notebook.

You can get in on the swoon-fest by signing up for the event here. Simply make the dish Friday night, and then start The Notebook at exactly 8pm on one of your favorite streaming services. “We will be providing commentary, taking your questions and feedback, and sharing a big ‘ol date night with all of our Duke’s friends over on the event page,” the brand explained on Instagram.

So, in the words of Noah Calhoun, “Stop thinking about what I want…what he wants…what your parents want. What do you want?”

We think you want to tune in!