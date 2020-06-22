Duke's Mayonnaise Is New Sponsor of Charlotte's Bowl Game

If you're a Southerner, this much is true: You love college football and you love Duke's Mayonnaise. Well, we've got some exciting news, and it involves both of these things.

Last week, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced that South Carolina born Duke's Mayo is the new title sponsor of the regular season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte. Per a company press release, the Duke’s Mayo Classic is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. You can buy tickets now at DukesMayoclassic.com. The 19th-Annual Duke’s Mayo Bowl will take place on a date to be determined, for the first time featuring a match-up of the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Big Ten Conference, with the Southeastern Conference rotating with the Big Ten every other year.

These games have also served as a huge economic driver for the larger Charlotte community, bringing in a reported economic impact of $145 million to the city, according to the media statement. Check out the announcement video below.

“We are very eager to spread our name across college football with the Duke’s Mayo Classic and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Martin Kelly, president and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc., owner of the Duke’s Mayonnaise brand, in the company's official statement. “Sponsoring these great games is the perfect opportunity to increase our brand recognition throughout the country. But even more importantly, it is a way for us to impact the local community. The games are a proven economic boost to the region, especially the hospitality and food service industries that have been hit so hard during this pandemic. Partnering with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to ensure the future of these games gives Duke’s Mayonnaise great exposure while championing economic recovery and growth.”

Previously known as the Belk Bowl, the new name is delighting many a Southern fan, some of which have taken to social media to share thoughts. Clearly, whether your team wins or loses, the catchy name is something all Southern mayo lovers can agree upon.

