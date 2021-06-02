Coach K, Duke’s Legendary Basketball Coach, Announces Retirement
Mike Krzyzewski will step down after his 42nd season as head coach of the Blue Devils.
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball, has announced his impending retirement.
Sources confirmed to ESPN that Coach K plans to step down from his position as head coach of the Blue Devils after the 2021-2022 season.
Krzyzewski, 74, will reportedly be replaced by associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who will spend the 2021-2022 season as coach-in-waiting.
The college basketball icon currently has a career record of 1,097-302 with five national championships and 12 Final Fours. Krzyzewski, who has yet to comment on the announcement, will be entering his 42nd season as Duke's head coach.
The news isn't exactly a surprise. Coach K hinted at an impending retirement in an interview with ESPN'S Rece Davis following a mediocre season back in February.
"It's frustrating that you can't do all the things you normally do, and you don't achieve that success," he said. "Well, in about a week, I'll be 74 years old. You know, whether it's the light at the end of the tunnel or the end of the cave or whatever the hell it is, it's there. Whenever it happens, it's going to happen. I can't be focused on that. I'm focused on this team."
The news comes on the heels of the departure of another North Carolina legend. Roy Williams, who served for 18 seasons as the men's head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels, retired in April.
Here's to a banner final season, Coach K!