News Popular Dry Shampoo Products Recalled Nationwide The products were recalled due to "potentially elevated levels" of benzine. Published on October 24, 2022 Photo: Unilever US Check your bathrooms! Unilever has issued a voluntary nationwide recall for several popular dry shampoo brands after "potentially elevated levels" of benzene—a chemical that can cause cancer—were found in the products. Impacted brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. According to an FDA release, exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves. A complete list of the affected products and consumer UPC codes can be found here. It's important to note that daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products is unlikely to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment, and humans around the world experience daily exposure from a variety of sources. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date and is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Better safe than sorry! For more information, call Unilever U.S. at (877) 270-7412.