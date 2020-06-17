Watch Property Brother Drew Scott’s Inspiring Rendition of “Lean on Me”

“Lift each other up... and allow yourself to be lifted.”

Serious question: Is there anything the Property Brothers can’t do?

Drew Scott took to Instagram earlier this week to remind us yet again that he and his twin brother Jonathan won the genetic lottery—in case you forgot. The Scotts, who have impressed us with their home design prowess, dance moves, magic skills, and more throughout the years, also happen to be quite musical. (They’ve even recorded a few singles!)

Though it’s been a while since they’ve been on the mic together, Drew was inspired by the tumultuous state of the world to share a solo, acoustic performance of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me" on Monday.

WATCH: The Top Tips the Property Brothers Taught Us This Year

“We definitely all need somebody to lean on,” the HGTV star wrote alongside the two-minute video (above). “I’m thankful for family, community and for music that gives us the words to reflect on how connected we all are. Lift each other up... and allow yourself to be lifted.”