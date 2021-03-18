Drew Brees Suggests Redevelopment Plan for New Orleans’ Abandoned Six Flags

The proposal would turn the former amusement park into a series of educational centers, with farms for young people to learn about urban agriculture.

Drew Brees meant it when he said he wasn't done with New Orleans.

The recently retired Saints quarterback is reportedly part of the team whose proposal to redevelop the abandoned Six Flags site in New Orleans East received the highest score by Mayor LaToya Cantrell's selection committee.

According to The Advocate, the proposal is the brainchild of Colorado developer Kiernan West LLC and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1, a foundation launched by Brees, Saints linebacker Demario Davis, and Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman.

The Brees partnership hopes to turn the former amusement park site into a series of educational centers, with farms for young people to learn about urban agriculture, a "discovery lab" for STEM programming, a natural healing center, and more.

New Orleans has been trying for years to redevelop the derelict 227-acre site which was abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, almost 16 years ago.

"I am excited about the ability to present this transformational proposal to the city," Brees said in a statement. "It is a vision that we have been working on for more than a year, actively looking for the right site and the right public/private Partnership to launch our non-profit concept. I believe this is it."