Drew Brees Childhood Home in Austin Asks $1,890,000

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
April 16, 2020

1 of 7

The Living Room

Realtor.com

Gather around this statement fireplace for a relaxing time at home.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Let's Get Cooking

Realtor.com

We love the handsome backsplash behind the stove.

3 of 7

Dining Room

Realtor.com

Such great natural light.

Advertisement

4 of 7

The office

Realtor.com

Workspace with a view.

5 of 7

Bedroom

Realtor.com

Plenty of room to decorate as you please.

6 of 7

Pool Time

Realtor.com

Jump in!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Pool Deck

Realtor.com

Now, let's relax here for a little bit and think about how much we'd enjoy this 3,000-square-foot gem as our new home.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com