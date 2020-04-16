Drew Brees Childhood Home in Austin Asks $1,890,000
The Living Room
Realtor.com
Gather around this statement fireplace for a relaxing time at home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Let's Get Cooking
Realtor.com
We love the handsome backsplash behind the stove.
Dining Room
Realtor.com
Such great natural light.
Advertisement
The office
Realtor.com
Workspace with a view.
Bedroom
Realtor.com
Plenty of room to decorate as you please.
Pool Time
Realtor.com
Jump in!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pool Deck
Realtor.com
Now, let's relax here for a little bit and think about how much we'd enjoy this 3,000-square-foot gem as our new home.