A Downton Abbey Movie Is In The Works!
Can it be? Yes!
Pinch us, because we must be dreaming. In an answer to our longtime prayers, an NBCUniversal executive announced on Wednesday that a Downton Abbey movie is in the works, with production likely to begin in 2018. Hooray!
Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, told the Associated Press that the studio hopes to assemble 20 of the original cast members from the popular PBS television series.
"There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time," Edelstein told the AP. "We are working on getting the script right and then we've got to figure out how to get the cast together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we're hopeful to make a movie sometime next year."
Although the news reportedly came as a surprise to many members of the cast, the creator of the Emmy-winning series, Julian Fellowes, said he feels good about a movie reboot. "I think we've got a film in us," he said.