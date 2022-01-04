Beloved Dollywood Greeter Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 32 Years Dies at Age 94
Johnnie Crawford had been employed by the Pigeon Forge theme park since the day it opened.
Johnnie Crawford, a beloved Dollywood employee who had been with the Pigeon Forge theme park for 32 years, died unexpectedly on December 18, 2021. She was 94 years old.
"Ms. Johnnie personified the warm and inviting friendliness for which Dollywood has become so well known," Dollywood said in a statement to Southern Living.
According to her obituary, Crawford was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 7, 1927. The longtime Dollywood greeter better known as Ms. Johnnie began her job on opening day in 1986. Legend has it that she never missed a single day of work.
"Johnnie grew up during the Great Depression and learned how to survive on very little," her obituary states. "She was tough and gentle. She would wake up at 4:30 every morning and walk her dog, Gypsie. She loved to work, stayed happy and ate what she wanted, including tomato and mayonnaise sandwiches. She will be missed by so many."
Crawford spent most of her time on the property hosting guests at the Chasing Rainbows Museum, which tells Dolly Parton's incredible rags-to-riches life story.
"She was a bright light for every guest who visited Dolly's Chasing Rainbows Museum, and she often said her favorite part of the job was being able to meet so many different people and learn about them," the theme park's statement continues. "It was a common sight to see her fellow Dollywood hosts stopping by to say hello and enjoy time with her. In fact, each time Dolly visited the museum, Ms. Johnnie would joke with her that they both started their jobs at Dollywood at the same time—when the park opened in 1986. She certainly will be missed by her Dollywood family."
Crawford was preceded in death by her husband, son, and daughter. She is survived by two brothers, two grandsons, and three great-grandsons.
Rest in peace, Ms. Johnnie.