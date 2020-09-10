"I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people."

Dolly Parton Snags Her First #1 on Billboard Christian Charts for "There Was Jesus" Duet with Zach Williams

It's been a big few weeks on the music front for Dolly Parton. Recently, she announced that her first Christmas album in 30 years will debut on October 2. Now, the Queen of Country has chartered new territory for her career with her first number one song on Billboard's Christian Adult Contemporary Songs.

The chart-topping song? "There Was Jesus," a duet with Christian rock singer Zach Williams, which appeared on Williams' 2019 album Rescue Story and was released as the record's second single last fall. The song was penned by Williams with Casey Beathard and Jonathan Smith, and we can't imagine it without Parton's ethereal, uplifting vocals.

Reacting to the news, Parton told Billboard, "Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater. I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people."

You can watch Williams and Parton perform "There Was Jesus" at the 2019 CMA Awards show below.

Of course, Parton is no stranger to the Billboard charts, but it must be exciting for her to achieve a number one in this new genre. Congratulations to Parton and Williams on this achievement.