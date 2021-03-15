Dolly Parton Celebrates Grammy Win for Chart-Topping Christian Duet With Zach Williams, "There Was Jesus"

Last night marked another big achievement for Dolly Parton and Christian rock singer Zach Williams.

The duo snagged a Grammy for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for their chart-topping duet, "There Was Jesus."

The win was announced prior to the main event, during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

"Thank you Jesus, thank you @zachwilliamsmusic, and thank you to the GRAMMYs and all of our fans," Parton wrote on Instagram after learning the news. "I am very humbled but proud."

The award marks the 10th Grammy win and 50th nomination of Parton's legendary music career. Parton also won in the same category last year for her appearance on the remix of "God Only Knows" by Christian duo For King & Country.

The country icon spoke to the Associated Press earlier this month about receiving her 50th Grammy nomination for "There Was Jesus."

"It's always special. You always love to be acknowledged," she said, though she was quick to add that praise is not her biggest motivator. "Like I've always said, 'I don't work for awards and rewards.'"

Still, the accolades for "There Was Jesus" keep on coming. Back in September, the track became Parton's first number one song on Billboard's Christian Adult Contemporary Songs.

"Having a No. 1 record at any time is a great thing, but having a No. 1 faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater," Parton told Billboard at the time. "I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song with Zach Williams. It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people."