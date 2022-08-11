Dream Team: Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Cruising Through Dollywood in a Golf Cart
Dream team alert!
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were seen tooling around Dollywood in a golf cart Monday, treating visitors to the Tennessee theme park to a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The legends were reportedly filming parts of Parton's upcoming holiday movie musical Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.
"We will be filming over the next few weeks, so you never know when Dolly or one of her friends will show up!" Dollywood PR Director Wes Ramey told Knox News.
NBC describes the television special as a "contemporary movie-musical," offering a heartwarming and unique tale about discovering the magic of Christmas.
"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," the official description reads. "Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men."
"When it's time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future."
Parton's new holiday movie will also star big names like Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Jimmy Fallon. Unclear if Nelson will appear as one of the Three Wise Men, but that would certainly make sense!
A premiere date for the film has not been announced.