Watch Dolly Parton's Video Message to Sevier County High School Seniors: "Just Know That Dreams Do Come True"

If Dolly Parton speaks at your high school graduation, chances are, it's a dreams-really-do-come-true moment. Well, for high school seniors in Sevier County, Tennessee, this particular dream did come true. But when Parton addressed the graduating classes of five schools in her home county, the Smoky Mountain Songbird is urged the students to keep chasing all of their dreams.

Our Southerner of the Year and Sevier County native stepped up to offer some cheer to high school seniors who missed out on an in-person graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Knoxville's WVLT-TV originally reported on the news and shared Parton's words of inspiration for these special students, likely disappointed by missing out on this milestone moment of walking the stage, getting their diploma, and celebrating in-person with their classmates.

"Congratulations to all the graduates in Sevier County," Parton said in her virtual message, played during the online graduation ceremonies of Gatlinburg-Pittman High, Sevier County High, Pigeon Forge High, Northview Senior Academy, and Seymour High School. "I know you've missed out on a lot of fun activities this year that everybody looks forward to, but this is going to be a year you'll never forget. Something to tell your grandkids about."

"I just wanted to wish you the best in your life going out there in the big world and just know that dreams do come true. Hopefully, I'm a good example of that so you get out there and make your dreams come true," Parton added. During this difficult time we're sure having a chance to see Parton's face—albeit on a monitor—and hear her words put a smile on the face of many students and their loved ones.

To check out Parton's message, fast forward to the 5:46 mark in the Gatlinburg-Pittman High School Class of 2020 celebration video below. We can just imagine the excitement when everyone saw Parton pop up on their screens.

