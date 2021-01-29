Get in Shape with Dolly Parton Thanks to This New Apple Fitness+ Feature

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ready to break a sweat with Dolly? We sure just found the motivation we need to work out, thanks to the news that the Smoky Mountain Songbird is hosting a new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, designed to get users excited about racking up all the good-for-you health benefits of taking a stroll.

As Parton announced on Instagram earlier this week, she'll be sharing stories from her life on the Apple Fitness+'s new Time to Walk feature to fuel your next power walk or even laps around your apartment. Each original Time to Walk episode lasts 25-40 minutes, and keeps people inspired and engaged throughout their walk with "thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music," per the Apple announcement.

In the same news briefing, Parton traces her fondness for walking back to her childhood in East Tennessee. "I've loved walking ever since I was a little girl in the Smoky Mountains," Parton said. "I think it's so important to be able to get out and walk if we can during this time. I do my best thinking when I walk. And while many of us feel confined during this time, I'm hopeful that people will take a walk down memory lane with me and we can all feel a little more freedom taking the time to walk together."

Even if you aren't a big fan of working out, don't underestimate the power of walking, both physically and also mentally: "Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies. A walk can often be more than just exercise: It can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective," commented Jay Blahnik, Apple's senior director of Fitness Technologies in the press release. "Even throughout this challenging period of time, one activity that has remained available to many is walking. With Time to Walk, we're bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking."

Parton is joined by other famous friends for the Time to Walk series including NBA Player Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes, and actor Uzo Aduba. New episodes will debut on the Workout app on the Apple Watch from a different host each Monday through mid-spring. For Apple Watch wearers who use a wheelchair, Time to Walk becomes Time to Push, and automatically cues up an Outdoor Wheelchair Walk Pace workout when you're ready to start.

Fitness+ is available for $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year (if you use multiple Apple services like Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, etc. you can get access to Fitness+ through the discounted bundle of an Apple One Premier subscription for $29.95 a month, with sharing privileges for up to six people). Three months of Fitness+ is also included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and existing Apple Watch users can enjoy one month of Fitness+ for free, as well.

Though workouts are tracked on the Apple Watch, Fitness+ is available through the Fitness app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV — enabling trainers to coach you through workouts on various Apple devices of your choice. Expect a fitness experience that "dynamically integrates your personal metrics from Apple Watch, along with music from your favorite artists" for something that's not only customized to you, but a treat for your ears, too.

