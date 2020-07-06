See Inside Dolly Parton-Inspired Camper in the Foothills of the Smoky Mountains

Calling all Dolly Parton fans! This Parton-themed RV, brimming with memorabilia inspired by the Smoky Mountain Songbird, has got us itching for a socially distanced getaway, especially ideal for those in the area antsing for a change of scenery. Located in Maryville, Tennessee, we became familiar with this unique Airbnb camper thanks to Knoxville's WATE-TV, which introduced us to this darling vacation rental in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains.

“She's a very humble and amazing woman and amazing performer,” the RV's owner Adrian A. Smith told the news outlet. “And since she’s local, we wanted to pay homage to her and show her off.” On the interior, the cozy digs are outfitted with plenty of touches Parton fans will appreciate, from the "PARTNME" (Parton Me!) license plate and the records hanging above the dinette to the bedazzled guitar hanging in the bedroom and caricatures of Parton's face on the camper's exterior.

The one-bedroom RV fits two guests and includes a kitchen, bathroom and shower, and full-sized bed. Right outside the camper, there's a dining and seating space to catch those Smoky Mountain sunsets or enjoy a meal, and there's a nearby garden and covered lounge area (pictured below), pond, and fire pit, along with six acres of the countryside for you to roam freely upon. Currently, the nightly rate is hovering around $77 a night on Airbnb.

