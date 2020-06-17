You Can Now Preorder Dolly Parton's New Book,Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Out This Fall

"Dolly here. My songs are like my children, I expect them to support me when I'm old. And across my life I've written thousands of songs, but here, for the first time ever we're spotlighting two hundred of my favorites in my new book called Songteller," Parton announces in a video message for the book's publisher, Chronicle Books. "Not only will you be able to revisit the lyrics but I'll tell you never-before-heard stories behind the songs, and we've even dug up never-before-seen pictures and handwritten lyrics, too. A songteller is what I am, and I'm so excited to share my new book, Songteller, with you this fall." Sitting in what is presumably her living room, Parton looks as beautiful as ever in a brown shirt, bedazzled black pants and plenty of jewelry.