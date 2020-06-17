You Can Now Preorder Dolly Parton's New Book,Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Out This Fall
The book will reveal never-before-seen pictures and give fans an intimate look behind some of Parton's biggest hits.
It's a good time to be a Dolly fan. This spring, the Smoky Mountain Songbird has surprised us all by making nearly 100 of her modern classic songs once again available on streaming platforms. She read bedtime stories to us on YouTube weekly. She's been a source of inspiration and light in these dark and uncertain times amid the coronavirus crisis and civil unrest. Where would we be without Dolly?
Now, we're thrilled to learn of one more exciting development in the Parton-verse.
"Dolly here. My songs are like my children, I expect them to support me when I'm old. And across my life I've written thousands of songs, but here, for the first time ever we're spotlighting two hundred of my favorites in my new book called Songteller," Parton announces in a video message for the book's publisher, Chronicle Books. "Not only will you be able to revisit the lyrics but I'll tell you never-before-heard stories behind the songs, and we've even dug up never-before-seen pictures and handwritten lyrics, too. A songteller is what I am, and I'm so excited to share my new book, Songteller, with you this fall." Sitting in what is presumably her living room, Parton looks as beautiful as ever in a brown shirt, bedazzled black pants and plenty of jewelry.
The book will be released on November 17th and you can preorder it on Amazon for $32.99 for the Kindle edition and $50 for the hardcover book here. Per the book's description, the tome will contain the history behind classic Parton songs like "Jolene," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," and many, many more.
Dolly fans, it's safe to say that this is one very special release you won't want to miss. Share with us: What's your all-time favorite Dolly Parton song? Why does the tune hold a special place in your heart?