Dolly Parton Co-Founded the Production Company Behind Father of the Bride

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, it's safe to say that Dolly Parton has found herself with some new fans, and her old-timers have enjoyed a resurgence in their devotion. Since the coronavirus outbreak began in our country, the country music star has made nearly 100 of her songs from recent albums available once again for everyone to enjoy on streaming platforms. She's launched a new bedtime stories video series in partnership with her Imagination Library. She's pledged $1 million to Vanderbilt in the fight against coronavirus. Another thing making us praise Dolly in these difficult times? The many hours we've spent watching movies and TV shows she's been a part of, whether it's the classic 1980 film 9 to 5 co-starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin or her recently released Netflix series, Heartstrings.

Well, now we might have to add some new movies and TV shows to that list, courtesy of some recently resurfaced—yet still mind-boggling—Parton intel. "In 1986, the legendary singer [Dolly Parton] and her former manager Sandy Gallin founded Sandollar Productions, the company that produced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie in 1992," writes Rachel Yang in a recent article for Entertainment Weekly. "While Parton's name never appeared on the [subsequent TV show], Sandollar is listed in the end credits of every episode of Buffy, which ran from 1997 to 2003," the story continues.

Upon doing some deeper digging, we also learned that Sandollar Productions is behind Father of the Bride, the 1991 silver screen hit starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Among others, Sandollar also produced the 1992 movie Straight Talk starring Parton and James Woods and the 1999 Buffy the Vampire Slayer series spin-off, Angel. Most recently, Sandollar was beyond Parton's Netflix anthology that, yes, we still can't stop watching, Heartstrings.

Well, who knew? Now that we're well versed on this little-known tidbit about the star, future Dolly Parton Trivia Night opponents better watch out.