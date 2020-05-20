Dolly Parton’s New Personalized E-Cards Are a Birthday Dream Come True

Dolly Parton is the gift that keeps on giving! And now, thanks to a new partnership between the singer and American Greetings, you can give the gift of Dolly to friends and loved ones on their birthday. Seriously!

Parton announced the new personalized video "Birthday Time" e-cards on social media Tuesday and we’re already planning to send them to everyone we know.

The cards feature Southern Living's 2020 Southerner of the Year and her backup singers performing a personalized birthday-themed parody of her hit single “9 to 5.”

"Cuz it's birthday time, what a day for celebrating,” Parton sings. “There'll be songs and gifts and some happy congregating. This is birthday time, with your friends and new relations. It's a time for joy and happy celebrations!”

"Celebrating who you are and why you are special is something I have always encouraged and have known is important for my own identity," Parton said in a news release. "God made us all unique in our own ways, and I love the fact that I was able to offer something special for everyone. In a time like now, when we do not get the chance to share special moments like birthdays with each other in-person, I am so happy to know my 'Birthday Time' SmashUp ecard is now available to share with those you love."

Just select the name of the lucky birthday boy or girl from a list of 1,200 different monikers, and Dolly will include their name in the song and spelled out in lights onstage next to her.