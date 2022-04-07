Dolly Parton's Former Tennessee Home Offers Free Weddings to Couples Displaced by Wildfires
In the aftermath of a pair of wildfires that caused the evacuation of roughly 11,000 homes and damage to at least 100 structures last week, a wedding venue with ties to Dolly Parton is stepping up to keep love alive in Sevier County, Tennessee.
Red Top Destinations announced that Red Top Mountain Lodging, the Sevierville home-turned-venue once owned by Parton, will be available for free for couples affected by the wildfires between April 1 and May 1.
Parton's parents, Lee and Avie Lee, bought the home in 1984. Their famous daughter reportedly took full ownership of the property after their deaths in 2003. The current owner, Mike Whitcomb, who bought the property earlier this year, told Fox Television Stations that he saw an opportunity to follow in Parton's footsteps after the fires.
"Everybody loves Dolly for a reason," Whitcomb said. "It's not by chance. It's not just her skills. It's her humanity, her kindness, her beauty."
"I wanted to make sure, from my perspective and our family's perspective, that we can add our voice to that," he continued.
The Red Top Mountain Lodging includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a large dining room, porches, and a white barn. Various Parton family heirlooms are showcased throughout the property.
Red Top Destinations Director Jeannine Hurst-Emory told Southern Living that their first displaced couple's ceremony will take place on April 14.
To qualify for the offer, couples must prove the recent fires impacted their original nuptials. For more information visit redtopdestinations.com.