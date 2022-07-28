Dolly Parton Releases New Smoky Mountain-Inspired Perfume
It wasn't enough to smell like Dolly Parton herself, now you can smell like her favorite place on earth too!
Exactly one year after the release of Parton's first fragrance, the country legend is back with a lovely new scent. "Smoky Mountain," the Tennessee songstress' latest collaboration with Scent Beauty, the first fragrance from Parton's new Front Porch Collection.
Available now in discovery size bottles, "Smoky Mountain" is described as a "woody, floral scent featuring notes of Tiger Orchid, Warm Tonka, and Cashmere Woods."
"Straight from the Smoky Mountains to our hearts!" Parton announced on social media Wednesday.
"Laughter, love, friends, and family… All the wonderful stories from Dolly's front porch—straight from the Smoky Mountains to our hearts," the product site reads. "Dolly's joy and positivity inspires us to chase a firefly, dance in the mountain mist and enjoy every sunset."
Fans can purchase 0.1 ounce-sized bottles now for $9.95. Full-size bottles will be made available for purchase this fall.
