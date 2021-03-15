Dolly Parton and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to Release New Flavor to Benefit the Imagination Library
Ice Cream, Ice Cream, Ice Cream, Ice Creeeeam, I'm begging you, please don't take my scoop.
In recent times, Dolly Parton has come to the rescue on many occasions with her uplifting messages, a new Christmas music album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, and, you know, saving the world by partially funding the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Now, she's about to save our palates: As Columbus, Ohio, based Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announced in a somewhat mysterious press release, "After teasing out an illustration of Dolly Parton in an Instagram mosaic this week, Jeni's confirmed the collab with the Queen of Country in a caption today. The flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five." Eating ice cream, tipping our hats to Dolly, and benefiting a good cause? You better believe we'll be buying this pint.
To learn when the flavor is released (and we hope intel on the flavor), you can sign up for notification emails at jenis.com/dolly.
While no official news or even hints about the flavor have been revealed, given Jeni's track record of inventive flavors — Texas Sheet Cake, Goat Cheese with Red Cherries, Dark Chocolate Truffle, Brandied Banana Brûlée, Brambleberry Crisp, to name a few — we have a feeling it's going to be a pretty amazing flavor. If we were betting types, here are a few of our guesses:
- Dumb Blondie
- Tennessee Homesick Blueberry
- Hard Candy Christmas in July Heat
- Ice Cream of Many Colors
- Islands of Chocolate Sauce in the Stream
- 9 to 5 Mint Chip Jive
- Jolene 'n' Cream
- I Will Always Love You Chocolate
- Caramel Swirl Magnolias
- There Was Jesus Is This Ice Cream Good
- Love Is Like a Butterscotch
- Smoky Mountain Salted Caramel
- Applejack Crunch
Mmmmm, we're certainly eager to get our hands on some ice cream now. We'll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more about this exciting collaboration — and we're certainly up for the challenge to provide our tasting notes should a pint come our way.
