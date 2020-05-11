Dolly Parton Shares Mother's Day Message and Performs Moving Song About Her Own Mom, "Mama"

🎶"Mama, the one that wipes the noses and the tears / Mama, the one who keeps the peace and calms the fears..." 🎶

These past few weeks, Dolly Parton has moved our hearts in so many ways. She's pledged a $1 million to Vanderbilt Medical Center to help fight coronavirus. She's surprised us by making nearly 100 of her songs once again available on streaming platforms. She's wowed us with an inspiring Easter performance of "He's Alive." When we're feeling down, we turn to Dolly. How lucky we all are to have her beautiful voice and warm spirit. Are you surprised her we crowned her our Southerner of the Year?

Now, she's uplifting countless fans with her beautiful Mother's Day tribute on social media. "Happy Mother’s Day," the country music singer wrote on social media yesterday. "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful mothers out there. I miss my mama so much," she continued, posting a four-minute video alongside her message. "You are the world's mother 🦋 thanks for donating to covid 19 research," wrote fellow musician Margo Price in the comments, perhaps capturing the sentiment perfectly for so many of us. Other fans of Dolly's chimed in with equally heartfelt thoughts from, "Happy Mother’s Day to a woman I can honestly say has 'auntie mothered' thousands in many ways. I know for myself you gave off a very nurturing mothering vibe in my childhood and beyond and I’m thankful that you taught me that beauty can be combined with strength, steal and wit. So happy Mother’s Day to you Dolly," to a simple "thank you Dolly. I had a wonderful Mama and this so is perfect."

After a brief intro in the video message, Parton launches into her song "Mama," which was inspired by her own mom, Avie Lee Owens Parton, and released on her 2016 album, Pure & Simple. For this special rendition, she's accompanied by Richard Dennison on piano. Watch the heartwarming performance below.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Reveals the Bible Verse That Helps Her Get Through Hardships

Well, we suppose it's officially that time of day again. Let's pause the classical music and fire up the Dolly tunes, as loud and luminous as Dolly intended.