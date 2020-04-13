Dolly Parton Sings "He's Alive" in Emotional Easter Performance From Home

Leave it to Dolly Parton to raise our spirits during this difficult time amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, as Christians stayed home from church services to help reduce spread of the coronavirus, Parton made the best of a tough situation and brought the Easter celebrations to her fans. Sporting a gorgeous pink frock, Parton jumped into preacher mode as she shared the inspiring words with us on her social media platforms: "I know everybody loves to get all dressed up in their beautiful dresses, their hats, their fancy shoes, go to church, be with all your friends. And that's all wonderful, we all love doing that every year. And the kids all love getting out, hiding Easter eggs and all that with their friends, well, this year we're gonna stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn't mean we can't worship in the same way that we should. Because we don't have to go to a building, to a church, to worship God. The kingdom of heaven is within. So let's just do that this year, there will always be pretty dresses, and hats, and shoes," she offers her fans in a message of solidarity from home.

Parton then announces she'll be singing a song she's been playing for years, written by Don Francisco and recorded on her 1989 album White Limozeen, "He's Alive." Backed by only her guitar in lieu of her typical choral accompaniment, it may be different than Parton's usual rendition of the tune, but it's just a powerful. "I think you'll get a blessing out of this, and I know I'm going to get a blessing out of singing it," she continues, before beginning her moving performance. Watch below.

Who's got the chills from watching that? Thank you, Smoky Mountain Songbird for always providing the comfort and joy our souls need. How about an encore?