Dolly Parton Announces A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14
Dolly Parton is busier than ever. If anyone ever personified the adage, "age is just a number," it would be her. Just in the last year along the Smoky Mountain Songbird has released a No. 1 bestselling novel that she co-wrote with James Patterson and that is now being adapted into a film, the second fragrance in her line with Scent Beauty has arrived on store shelves, and of course, she's kept expanding her Imagination Library, as well as all of her other philanthropic ventures.
But Parton is just the gift giver that keeps on giving. It's not even Labor Day yet but the Tennessee native announced Friday that she's got a new Christmas album for us and we will get it in October! Dolly has declared it: Christmas is coming early.
Parton took to her social media pages to announce, "It's the most wonderful time of year! A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th, and to celebrate, I'm sharing my previously unreleased track, "A Smoky Mountain Christmas" today!"
Yes, that's right, she even gave us a one track taste of what is yet to come. You can listen to "A Smoky Mountain Christmas" right now and you can pre-order the whole album here.
A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is an expanded version of the hit 2020 album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. This updated version will include "eight tracks, including rarities making their CD, vinyl, and digital debuts," as the press release states. One of those rarely heard songs from Ms. Parton is the one she released today, "A Smoky Mountain Christmas," which originally appeared in Parton's 1986 Christmas special with the same name. Two of the other songs that will appear on this new album are also from that special: "(I'd Like To Spend) Christmas With Santa" and "Wrapped Up In You."
"A Holly Dolly Christmas: Ultimate Deluxe Edition" CD Track Listing:
1. "Holly Jolly Christmas"
2. "Christmas Is" – featuring Miley Cyrus
3. "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" – Dolly Parton & Michael Bublé
4. "Christmas On The Square"
5. "Circle of Love"
6. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" – featuring Jimmy Fallon
7. "Comin' Home For Christmas"
8. "Christmas Where We Are" – featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
9. "Pretty Paper" – featuring Willie Nelson
10. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus"
11. "You Are My Christmas" – featuring Randy Parton
12. "Mary, Did You Know"
Bonus Tracks
13. "Three Candles"*
14. "The Wish Book"*
15. "Baby It's Cold Outside" – Duet with Rod Stewart
16. "A Smoky Mountain Christmas" #
17. "(I'd Like To Spend) Christmas With Santa" #
18. "Wrapped Up In You" #
19. "Something Bigger Than Me" +
20. "Silent Night" +
* Previously Unreleased on CD & Vinyl
# Previously Unreleased
+ Previously Unreleased Digitally
Is it too early to pull out the tinsel? We think not. Grab the cocoa while you're at it and let us all rock around the Christmas tree with our pumpkin spice lattes.