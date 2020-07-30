Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Gets Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Television Movie

The "These Old Bones" episode from the hit Netflix series is up against some incredible flicks.

Remember back in November and December after Dolly Parton's Heartstrings debuted on Netflix (created as a Warner Bros. Television Production) when you were glued to your TV set for hours on end? Long before the Land of Sweet Magnolias made itself known to us on our screens, there was this eight-part series which chronicled the stories and inspirations behind some of Parton's most famous songs.

Now, we're excited to learn that the "These Old Bones" episode of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings is up for an Emmy in the "Outstanding Television Movie" category. The Netflix favorite is up against American Son, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, all of which also aired on Netflix, and HBO's Bad Education.

"When I was growing up, I wrote a song about a real mountain woman named Bones," Parton says of the episode that has now been streamed by Parton fans all around the globe. (Scroll to the eighth slide in Parton's post below to see the clip.) The eighth episode in the series, the short film revolves around a young lawyer based in D.C. who goes back home to deal with a mountain woman named Mary "Bones" Shaw and her psychic powers. If you haven't watched the episode already, what follows next will keep your eyes glued to the screen for the duration of the show.

WATCH: Dolly Parton’s New Personalized E-Cards Are a Birthday Dream Come True