Dolly Parton Announces Fragrance Name, Bottle, and Release Date

After a month and a half of suspense (not that we're counting or anything), Dolly Parton has finally revealed more information about her fragrance.

WWD reports that Parton will be debuting her scent, "Dolly—Scent From Above," in July. It will appear in a SuperBowl commercial for Squarespace, which will coincide with the fragrance's website launch.

Through DollyFragrance.com, shoppers will be able to purchase deluxe sample sizes of the fragrance for $10. Happy customers will receive a $10 credit to use toward the full-sized bottle when it becomes available.

Image zoom Credit: Edge Beauty

"We wanted to look at ways to reach a larger audience, and we saw Dolly as a unifying cultural icon in American culture," Steve Mormoris, chief executive officer of Edge Beauty, which signed a licensing agreement with Parton, told WWD. "We came up with the idea of the discovery size, and we're working on a system to have it delivered within four days anywhere in the U.S."

WATCH: A Dolly Parton Fragrance is Coming!

Scent has always "played a major role" in Parton's life, and she's eager for the public to experience what she and Edge Beauty came up with.

"I've been lucky enough in my lifetime to see a lot of my dreams come true. Getting to share my perfume with the world is another one that I can now add to the list," she said to WWD. "I have often said that if you want to see your dreams come true, you have to give them wings, and I truly believe this one is scent from above."