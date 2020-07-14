These Dolly Parton Face Masks Will Make Everyone Around You Smile
(From six-feet away.)
Never in a million years did we dream that a face mask would be the year's hottest accessory, but here we are, and as Southerners, we might as well add our own flair to this canvas for self-expression.
And who better to capture our Southern spirit then the Smoky Mountain Songbird, Dolly Parton? As you wear a face mask to do your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, it's nice to know you'll make people smile with a face mask design featuring the one-and-only Dolly Parton.
While the below masks from Etsy aren't commissioned by Parton—you can buy a face mask with Parton's signature logo on her website here—we're absolutely in love with the spunk and lighthearted fun they give to an otherwise humdrum necessity of daily life right now.
Worth noting: Masks sold on Etsy are not medical grade nor N95. Be sure to review the CDC guidelines for using a cloth face covering to ensure you're wearing and caring for them properly.
Dolly Parton Face Mask from RockinIllustrations, $24 on Etsy
Pictured above, this best-selling mask displays an original illustration and has received rave reviews. Made from 100% cotton fabric, feedback from satisfied customers ranged from "very thick and good quality—good on the ears" to "I love Dolly Parton and I love this mask, thank you for keeping me safe and stylish!"
Dolly Parton Face Mask from SewCr8iveBoutique, $19.99 on Etsy
Parton me, stay six-feet away please, indeed. Guaranteed to elicit a smile from others, this polyester fabric print has cotton backing with elastic and is made in Red Oak, Texas.
What Would Dolly Parton Do? Face Mask from Sandy Turtle Studios, from $18.50 on Etsy
What would Dolly do? Mask up to keep herself and her loved ones safe. This hot pink mask is made with an organic cotton interior and a polyester exterior and you can add filters to your purchase for an additional cost.
We're going to have a hard time picking just one mask with designs this cute. Maybe we'll buy all three and gift one or two to a fellow Parton superfan. Who's with us?