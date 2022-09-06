Dolly Parton Launches Doggy Parton Apparel Line for Pets
Dolly Parton has added yet another title to her ever-growing resume: dog stylist.
The legendary songstress, philanthropist, perfumer, etc., is dipping her stilettos into the pet accessory business with the launch of the appropriately named Doggy Parton. The new line features concert T-shirts, toys, fringed cowgirl dresses, rhinestone harnesses, gingham shirts and bandanas, and even a blonde wig.
Doggy Parton is currently available at DoggyParton.com and Amazon, with more retailers coming soon. And in true Dolly fashion, sales support a good cause. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a Tennessee rescue organization committed to rescuing and rehabilitating abused and abandoned animals.
"'Puppy Love' was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," Parton said in a video statement. "Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?"
Happy shopping!!