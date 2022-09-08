Dolly Parton Announces Greatest Hits Album Coming Soon

“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them.”

Dolly Parton may be the busiest woman on the planet. Just in the last month she's announced an expanded version of her 2020 Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe will arrive in October, she launched a brand new pet apparel line, Doggy Parton, and now the country music queen has bestowed upon us yet one more gift. Parton announced Wednesday that she will release Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection on November 18.

Parton took to her social media to make the big announcement. Her post stated: "I've got some big news! My Greatest Hits album, "Diamonds & Rhinestones," is coming November 18th. This record is a collection of my favorite songs, and yours! You can pre-order it now through the link in my story."

In a press release on the Tennessee native's website, we learned that this album will be a collection of 23 recordings from Parton spanning from 1971 to 2020. "Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me. I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them. Enjoy the Diamonds & Rhinestones album. — Musically yours, Dolly," she said in the same statement.

This album will be the first to combine recordings originally released on Dolly Records, RCA Victor and Columbia Records. It also includes the Butterfly Records digital single, "When Life Is Good Again," written and recorded in 2020 as a message of encouragement during the pandemic. See the full listing of tracks below:

Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection Track Listing

1. 9 To 5 – From the RCA Victor album "9 To 5 And Odd Jobs" (1980)

2. Jolene – From the RCA Victor album "Jolene" (1974)

3. Here You Come Again – From the RCA Victor album "Here You Come Again" (1977)

4. Islands In The Stream (with Kenny Rogers) – From the Kenny Rogers album "Eyes That See In The Dark" (1983)

5. I Will Always Love You – From the RCA Victor album "Jolene" (1974)

6. Coat Of Many Colors – From the RCA Victor album "Coat Of Many Colors" (1971)

7. My Tennessee Mountain Home – From the RCA Victor album "My Tennessee Mountain Home" (1973)

8. The Bargain Store – From the RCA Victor album "The Bargain Store" (1975)

9. Baby I'm Burnin' – From the RCA Victor album "Heartbreaker" (1978)

10. Better Get To Livin' – From the Dolly Records album "Backwoods Barbie" (2008)

11. Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That – From the Columbia Records album "White Limozeen" (1989)

12. Love Is Like A Butterfly – From the RCA Victor album "Love Is Like A Butterfly" (1974)

13. Heartbreaker – From the RCA Victor album "Heartbreaker" (1978)

14. Red Shoes – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album "Dumplin'" (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)

15. The Seeker – From the RCA Victor album "Dolly" (1975)

16. Together You & I – From the Dolly Records album "Better Day" (2011)

17. Two Doors Down – From the RCA Victor album "Here You Come Again" (1977)

18. When Life Is Good Again – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)

19. Tennessee Homesick Blues – From the RCA Victor album "Rhinestone" (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)

20. It's All Wrong But It's All Right – From the RCA Victor album "Here You Come Again" (1977)

21. Real Love (with Kenny Rogers) – From the RCA Victor album "Real Love" (1985)

22. Silver Threads and Golden Needles – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album "Honky Tonk Angels" (1983)

23. Faith – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz) – From the Galantis album "Church" (2020)