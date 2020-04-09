Watch Dolly Parton’s Emotional CMT Tribute to Longtime Friend Kenny Rogers

Last night Dolly Parton paid tribute to Kenny Rogers with a sweet performance of the late country music icon’s “Sweet Music Man.”

Parton was joined by Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Lady Antebellum, and Rascal Flatts for Wednesday night’s CMT’s GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares, a benefit concert that honored Rogers while raising money for the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

For her moving, paired-down rendition of Rogers’ hit (below), Parton wore all white and was surrounded by glowing candles.

Rogers, who died at the age of 81 last month, was a longtime friend of Parton’s. The pair famously recorded the award-winning duet “Islands in the Stream” in 1982.

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations, and timeless appeal, and we’re honored to pay tribute to his legacy,” said Margaret Comeaux, CMT executive producer, in a statement. “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.”

Rest in peace, Sweet Music Man.