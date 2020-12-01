Tune In! There's An All-Day Dolly Parton Christmas Takeover on CMT This Saturday, December 5

Cozy up for movies like Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and Steel Magnolias, famous Dolly Parton music videos, and a whole lot more.

We've also been listening to her music practically nonstop and watching just about every movie she's played a part in that we can get our hands on (Christmas on the Square on Netflix, anyone?) during these long, lonely days at home. Now, we're excited to learn that CMT has teamed up with Parton for an all-day takeover on Saturday, December 5, called "CMT’s Holly Dolly Christmas Movie Marathon” featuring classic holiday films, a Parton-themed CMT Hot 20 Countdown, classic Parton music videos, and personal story time with Parton herself.

“Partnering with Dolly Parton for a full day ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ takeover is a dream come true!" -Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent, CMT, told Southern Living via email. "[Parton] has the unique ability to unite us all and we can’t think of a more perfect way to kick off the holiday season than with the queen of country music herself bringing joy to our viewers nationwide.”

Per the official press release, the fun on Saturday, December 5 starts at 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT with an episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown devoted completely to her music, accompanied by a conversation with Dolly Parton and CMT's Katie Cook on her new holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, along with a preview of the holiday movie marathon and a retrospective of her 30+ year history with the TV network.

Next up, fans can cozy up for “CMT’s Holly Dolly Christmas Movie Marathon," which will feature Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, Unlikely Angel, and Steel Magnolias. Expect plenty of surprises to pop up during the movie marathon, including cameos from the Smoky Mountain Songbird herself, reflecting on the holidays and her favorite Christmas memories.