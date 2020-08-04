Dolly Parton's New Christmas Album A Holly Dolly Christmas to Debut This Fall

This year we all could use some holiday cheer more than ever. Christmas tunes in August? We've been spinning them since March. Hallmark Christmas movies? Oh, we only spent half of last month watching them. A visit from Santa? How we yearn for ole St. Nick to swing by our homes with some joy and encouragement during these trying times. And please, oh please, let there be plenty of Christmas cookies, even if we still have nearly two months left of summer to go.

Well, we're pleased to report that—as per usual—Dolly Parton is about to come to our rescue, even if she's not sweeping in through our chimneys. As SmoothRadio.com recently announced, The Book Lady's hotly anticipated album of holiday music, which has been put on hold since 2017 due to a variety of other projects on Parton's plate, will be released this upcoming autumn.

"I have just finished a Christmas album called A Holly Dolly Christmas, and it’s coming out in the fall," Parton said to the 650 AM WSM radio station, per SmoothRadio.com. Parton went on to reveal that the album will feature duets with several celebrities including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, and Jimmy Fallon, along with a track with her brother Randy and Parton's niece Heidi.

The album will also include well-loved Christmas tunes like "I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus" and "Circle of Love" from Parton's NBC TV movie special, Christmas of Many Colors.

