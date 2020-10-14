It turns out that we have Dolly’s signature red acrylic nails to thank for one of our favorite songs.

Dolly Parton's Manicure is Credited as a Musical Instrument on “9 to 5”

Leave it to Dolly Parton to find a way to use her manicure as a musical instrument.

During a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, the country star revealed her creative use for her acrylic nails while writing "9 to 5" on the set of the 1980 film by the same name.

Parton demonstrated how, between scenes, she would clack her fake nails together to create a beat. She used the rhythm to help her write what would go on to become one of her most iconic songs.

“It makes like, a percussive sound,” the Grammy-winner explained. “Can you hear that?”

“It sounds like a typewriter too,” Parton noted, while strumming her nails together like she would on a washboard.

Her red talons were so essential to the track that they even got a musical credit.

“I have a credit on the back of the album that says, ‘nails by Dolly,’” she divulged with a laugh.

Parton went on to explain how she manages to play the guitar so well while sporting lengthy acrylic nails.

“When I'm serious about my songwriting I take these off and file 'em down," she said. “But I've learned to work with them.”

Plus, she added, they “work great as picks, I've never had a problem with [the right hand] — [the left fingers] are the ones where I have a problem.”