Dollar Tree to Raise Some Prices Above $1

After decades of sticking to its one-price-for-all model, Dollar Tree has announced that it will be rolling out prices above $1 in select locations.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Witynski explained in a news release that the change was inspired by two things: positive customer reaction and the success of its new Combo and Dollar Tree Plus store formats. He also assured shoppers that the addition of higher-priced products will enable stores to broaden their offerings.

"For decades, our customers have enjoyed the 'thrill-of-the-hunt' for value at one dollar—and we remain committed to that core proposition—but many are telling us that they also want a broader product assortment when they come to shop," Witynsk said in a news release. "We believe testing additional price points above $1 for Dollar Tree product will enable us over time to expand our assortments, introduce new products, and meet more of our customers' everyday needs."

Witynski added that Dollar Tree is a "test-and-learn" company, so the retailer will be watching how customers react to the new range of price points.