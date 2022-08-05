100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county.
It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal neglect. They went to investigate and found a puppy mill where around 100 dogs and puppies were being kept in extremely poor conditions. According to Kentucky news channel WKBO 13, the dogs were being kept in cages stacked on top of one and had very little food and the poor pups may never have seen the light of day.
According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff's Office, "The Sheriff's Office and the Logan County Humane Society seized approximately 100 adult dogs and puppies from the property due to poor living conditions and medical neglect. All dogs are being housed at the Logan County Humane society at this time where they are receiving proper medical attention."
While the pups are all now safe, the shelter is struggling. "It's big enough on a day where we get 10 intakes in," Logan County Humane Society Director Ray Wilson told WKBO. "Now times that by 10. Obviously, it's going to take a lot of manpower, more than we can provide with our staff."
On top of the sheer logistics of managing the dogs who were already at the shelter plus the 100 or so pups rescued from the breeding mill, it's emotionally challenging for a bunch of dog lovers.
"[It's] something that weighs heavy on every single person here," said Wilson. "If it didn't, then we wouldn't be here."
To help those many, many pups, the shelter is now looking for locals to lend a helping hand. For those farther away, they are accepting donations like dog shampoo and puppy food and financial donations are always appreciated, as they help cover the dogs' various expenses, including vet costs. For more information about donating or becoming a foster care, visit here.
As of August 3, the shelter has determined that several of these dogs will need extensive medical care.
We are keeping these pups and their care teams in our thoughts and prayers.