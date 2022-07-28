This Charming Drive-In Movie Theater in Texas Could Be Yours for $4 Million
Attention movie buffs! Doc's Drive In Theatre in Central Texas recently hit the market for $3.99 million.
The 7.9-acre site in the charming Austin-area city of Buda includes three furnished movie-themed tiny homes, a commercial kitchen, a bar and a private club, two giant movie screens, a generous helping of nostalgia, and a whole lot of potential.
"It's been really special seeing people that love Doc's, that know the business and that want to maybe add onto it or change nothing and keep it going," Michael Reisor, one of Douglas Elliman's listing agents on the property, told KXAN. "It's mostly been people so far that know and love the business and want to take part in it somehow."
According to the business' website, owners Chris and Sarah Denny opened Doc's Drive In Theatre in 2018 after being inspired by "the drive-in movie theater experience at the height of drive-in popularity in the 1950s and 1960s."
A spokesperson for Douglas Elliman Real Estate told MySA that the Dennys moved to San Marcos in 2021 and welcomed a baby recently, and that they are selling Doc's to spend more time as a family.
"While they would love for the legacy of the business to continue with the next owner, the property itself is so special and versatile that the new owners will be able to adapt the space to make it their own," Ezra Cruz, the other listing agent, told MySA.
So, who's got $4 million we can borrow?