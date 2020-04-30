It’s Back! Sequel to Disney’s Hit Family Singalong Set for Mother's Day

Disney wants you to be their guest for an encore performance of your go-to tunes. That’s right y’all… you nailed it!

After the runway success of the first “Disney Family Singalong” on April 16—which drew more than 10 million viewers—ABC has announced a follow-up special set to air on Mother’s Day.

Disney-living mamas and their families should tune in at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday, May 10, for “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” hosted once again by Ryan Seacrest.

Guest stars for the one-hour show encouraging viewers to belt out their favorite Disney songs alongside their favorite celebrities have yet to be announced. But, based on the first singalong, which featured celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett and John Stamos, we have a feeling we’re in for a real treat this time around as well.

WATCH: Tune into ABC’s Disney Family Singalong to Belt out Disney Songs with Josh Gad, Thomas Rhett, and More

"If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone's home in a way that only the magic of Disney can," Karey Burke, president ABC Entertainment, said in a news release.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have some warming up to do.