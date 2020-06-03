Disney Just Released a Handful of Fun New Jigsaw Puzzles

Puzzle lovers rejoice! Disney is getting in on the puzzle pandemonium spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the popular time-killers continue to fly off shelves, shopDisney has introduced a handful of magical new jigsaw puzzles featuring characters from Sleeping Beauty, Tangled, The Lion King, Toy Story, and Beauty and the Beast as well as scenes depicting Mickey and Minnie, a collage of vintage Disney buttons, an homage to your favorite villains, and a fantastical illustration of Cinderella’s Castle (pictured above).

Snatch up a beautifully detailed 750-piece puzzle of Minnie and Mickey sharing a kiss at their lakeside cottage by Thomas Kinkade for $18.99.

This enchanting 750-piece puzzle featuring Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip with the Woodcutter's Cottage is available (only once upon a dream) for $18.99 as well.

These stunning puzzles and more are currently available online at shopDisney.com.