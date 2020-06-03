Disney Just Released a Handful of Fun New Jigsaw Puzzles

Just what we needed.

By Meghan Overdeep
June 03, 2020
shopDisney

Puzzle lovers rejoice! Disney is getting in on the puzzle pandemonium spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the popular time-killers continue to fly off shelves, shopDisney has introduced a handful of magical new jigsaw puzzles featuring characters from Sleeping Beauty, Tangled, The Lion King, Toy Story, and Beauty and the Beast as well as scenes depicting Mickey and Minnie, a collage of vintage Disney buttons, an homage to your favorite villains, and a fantastical illustration of Cinderella’s Castle (pictured above).

Snatch up a beautifully detailed 750-piece puzzle of Minnie and Mickey sharing a kiss at their lakeside cottage by Thomas Kinkade for $18.99.

This enchanting 750-piece puzzle featuring Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip with the Woodcutter's Cottage is available (only once upon a dream) for $18.99 as well.

shopDisney

Those looking to occupy a little more time will appreciate this stunning 1,500-piece Lion King puzzle ($22.99) as well as the 1,500-piece puzzle boasting a who’s-who of Disney's greatest villains ($22.99).

These stunning puzzles and more are currently available online at shopDisney.com.

Happy puzzling, y’all!

