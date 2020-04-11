Rejoice! Disney Shared the Recipe for Their Famous Churros
Dust off those piping bags!
From cornbread to makeshift Pirates of the Caribbean rides, Americans are determined to create their own Disney moments at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With their attractions closed for the foreseeable future, Disney Parks leaned into the homegrown trend over the weekend by sharing the recipe for one of their most popular desserts: churro bites.
The recipe, which serves four people, is "inspired by the delicious snack that can be found at all of our parks across the globe," Alex Dunlap, Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator for Disney Parks explained in a blog post. "From our family to yours, we hope you enjoy this little taste of Disney magic."
Scroll down for the recipe. You can also find a printable version here.
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 8 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil
- ½ cup sugar
Instructions
- Combine water, butter, salt, and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon in 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat. Bring pot to rolling boil.
- Reduce heat to low.
- Add flour and stir vigorously until mix forms a ball. Remove from heat and let rest for 5-7 min.
- Add eggs, one at a time, and stir until combined. Set aside.
- Heat oil in medium skillet or 1-quart saucepan over medium-high heat or until temperature reaches 350˚.
- Spoon dough into piping bag fitted with large star tip. Pipe 1-inch strip of dough over saucepan, cut with knife, and drop into hot oil. Repeat until churro bites fill saucepan with room to fry.
- Fry churro bites until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon or mesh spider strainer.
- Drain churro bites on paper towel.
- Mix sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon in medium bowl. Toss in churro bites until coated. Place on serving plate and serve with favorite dipping sauce.