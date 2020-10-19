Watch Adorable Otters Go "Fish-or-Treating" in Florida
Otterly delightful.
Have you ever seen an otter trick-or-treat?
According to new footage from Discovery Cove in Orlando, there’s no better way to get a group of otters in the Halloween spirit than by stuffing some pumpkins with fish scraps.
OK, that might not be everyone’s idea of a treat, but we’re not here to judge.
Discovery Cove, a theme park owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, shared a video of its resident Asian small-clawed otters going “fish-or-treating” on Facebook Friday. In the too-cute clip (below) the adorable creatures can be seen digging into partially submerged pumpkins to find the fishy booty hidden in the floating gourds.
“Fish-or-treating. The new otter Halloween tradition that you didn't know you needed to see, until now,” the park wrote alongside the smile-inducing video.
We don’t know about you, but we could watch them chow down all day!
Wish you could join the fun? Discovery Cove guests can swim side by side with the playful Asian small-clawed otters, with viewing above and below the water at the park’s Freshwater Oasis.