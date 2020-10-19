Watch Adorable Otters Go "Fish-or-Treating" in Florida

Have you ever seen an otter trick-or-treat?

According to new footage from Discovery Cove in Orlando, there’s no better way to get a group of otters in the Halloween spirit than by stuffing some pumpkins with fish scraps.

OK, that might not be everyone’s idea of a treat, but we’re not here to judge.

Discovery Cove, a theme park owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, shared a video of its resident Asian small-clawed otters going “fish-or-treating” on Facebook Friday. In the too-cute clip (below) the adorable creatures can be seen digging into partially submerged pumpkins to find the fishy booty hidden in the floating gourds.

“Fish-or-treating. The new otter Halloween tradition that you didn't know you needed to see, until now,” the park wrote alongside the smile-inducing video.

We don’t know about you, but we could watch them chow down all day!