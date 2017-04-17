You Must See This Emotional Texas Maternity Photo Shoot
With her husband, Wesley, deployed in Japan, Nicole Bedwell was understandably disappointed when she found herself flying solo for her maternity photo session with Traci Fugitt of Traci Lynn Photography. But Nicole was determined to have him there—even if it was only digitally.
The Bedwells, who recently welcomed a baby girl named Pyper, hired Fugitt to document their maternity, birth, and newborn photos. Wesley, a Navy corpsman, could only get three days off for Pyper's birth, so there was no way he could make it home to Texas for the shoot. So, with some props and a bit of computer magic, the ladies came up with a brilliant way to include him.
"Nicole expressed how upsetting it was that he was deployed, so we decide he needed to be in them somehow," Fugitt recalls. "Nicole got him to pose like he did and send me the images to Photoshop together, I put them side by side to show the difference between the locations in different countries. 7,000 miles away, they waited together for Pyper."
In addition to the cropped photo of Wesley kneeling in a way that allowed Fugitt to make it appears as though he's laying his hands on his wife's belly, she also snaps shots of Nicole holding her husband's photo, a military baby-themed onesie, and his dog tags over baby shoes.
"Nicole and Wesley are so thankful for the pictures, their entire family was in tears and speechless," says Fugitt. "Nicole said the day we posted the pictures, her phone was non-stop with calls from family talking about how the photo made them feel."