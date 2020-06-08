Florida Seniors Receive High School Diplomas at Daytona International Speedway Finish Line

With graduation ceremonies halted amid the coronavirus pandemic, Florida’s Daytona International Speedway opened its historic track to more than 1,000 high school seniors from area high schools for a one-of-a-kind commencement Sunday.

Graduates from Flagler-Palm Coast High School, Matanzas High School, and First Baptist Christian Academy were able to enter the 2.5-mile venue with family/guests in one passenger vehicle. All remained in their vehicles during each of the three different ceremonies.

“This is such a special day for Daytona International Speedway, to be a part of the journey for these graduates,” track President Chip Wile said in a news release. “These seniors were unfortunately robbed of a traditional graduation, but we were able to provide it right here at the World Center of Racing. It is such an honor for us to be able to host them and support our community during these truly difficult times. We will remember the finish line of their high school career for a very long time.”

The ceremonies took place on the asphalt skid pad leading from the exit of turn four to the entrance of pit road. Afterwards, vehicles formed a graduation procession toward the start/finish line. There, each graduate’s name was read followed by a presentation of their diploma through the driver’s side window. Fittingly, the pomp and circumstance concluded with a “Victory Lap” around the track.