How One Southern Influencer Completely Redesigned Her Bathroom on a Budget
Ever since Angelle Marix covered the primary bathroom in her Louisiana home with travertine in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac, she's had a hard time keeping the tiles clean. The blogger behind Dashing Darlin' had dreamed of refreshing her bathroom with a simple, clean look for the past eight years. That's why Marix partnered with Wayfair to renovate her bathroom in 60 days with $4,000 worth of products from Wayfair's home improvement section.
Before deciding which Wayfair products to purchase, Marix says she completely stripped down the bathroom, removing the tile, shower, vanities, and lighting. She wanted to start with a clean slate and refill the space with new decor in a white and gold color palette.
Before
The first items she added to her cart were gold Kohler faucets and a gold shower set, which are both currently 25 percent off. She contrasted those pops of gold with white mosaic tiles on the floor and white subway tiles in the shower. This stark white background gave Marix the clean look she hoped to achieve in the bathroom.
Before the renovation, Marix's bathroom featured two separate dark wood vanities and two ornate mirrors on the wall. To simplify the space and add more storage, she decided on one long dark wood vanity and one gold-framed mirror. Together, these two items cost around $2,200, and they helped open up the space.
After
Completing the bathroom refresh, the Dashing Darlin' blogger added gold light fixtures above the mirror and the bathtub, which collectively cost about $300. With all these upgrades, Marix was able to take her primary bathroom from what she considered her least favorite space in her home to a bright and peaceful oasis.
Shop the exact products Marix used below:
- WS Tiles Value Series 2" x 2" Porcelain Mosaic Tile, $3.89 per square feet (orig. $5.88); wayfair.com
- Giorbello 3 x 6 Ceramic Subway Tile, $3.99 per square feet; wayfair.com
- Mercury Row Yearwood 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant, $87.55; wayfair.com
- Ivory Bronx Eline Rectangular Bathroom Vanity Mirror, $125.99 (orig. $139.99); wayfair.com
- Kohler Purist Rite-Temp Shower Trim Set with Cross Handle, $541.73 (orig. $722.30); wayfair.com
- Kohler Purist Widespread Faucet with Drain Assembly Low Lever Handles and Low Spout, $619.35 (orig. $825.80); wayfair.com
- Signature Hardware Robertson 61" Double Bathroom Vanity Set, $2,099; wayfair.com